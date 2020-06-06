Wajid Khan died of cardiac arrest, brother Sajid says in family statement; doesn’t mention coronavirus

music

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 14:06 IST

The late music composer Wajid Khan’s family has confirmed that he died due to a cardiac arrest, without mentioning that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, as had previously been reported. In an Instagram post, Wajid’s brother Sajid shared the family’s statement.

“Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection,” the statement read.

The statement continued, “We would like to express our gratitude to Dr Prince Surana who is family and has taken care of Wajid just like a brother would, Dr Prashant Kewle, Dr Kirti Sabnis, Dr Nikhil Jain, Dr Rupesh Naik, Dr Dipen Deole, Dr Aseem Thamba and the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment. We thank each of you for your selfless gestures from the bottom of our hearts.”

Previously, Sajid had shared social media posts in remembrance of his brother and creative partner. Sharing a video of Wajid, in hospital, playing the piano on a mobile app, Sajid had written, “Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta , na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega.”

Also read: Sajid Khan remembers late brother Wajid in a heartbreaking post: ‘My brother is a legend and legends don’t die’

In another post, Sajid had shared a picture of the two of them together and had written, “I’m in this world with mummy and you’re in that world with papa. Love you brother. My jannat ka rockstar.” Sajid and Wajid’s mother also tested positive for the coronavirus a day after Wajid’s death.

Follow @htshowbiz for more