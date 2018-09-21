10 days on, family awaits body of man who died in Saudi

Five-year-old Sohail has been restless since September 11 as there has been a horde of relatives and activists visiting his house. The young one understands that something is amiss.

It has been more than a week since his father, a 27-year-old Irfan from Dankaur, allegedly died due to electrocution in the Dammam city of Saudi Arabia, where he was working as a driver.

“My son has been informed that his father is trying to come back to Greater Noida from Dubai. He doesn’t understand that his father is no more,” Nargis (25), wife of the deceased, Irfan, said.

As Sohail awaits the arrival of his father, the under privileged family has been asked to pay around Rs 1.5 lakh (about 8,000 Saudi rial) to bring the body via flight.

The family says it does not have the money for it.

“It has been 10 days since my son’s body has been lying in Saudi Arabia. We simply do not have that much money to bring the body back. We have been in touch with the local MLA, the city magistrate and the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia for help but there has been no response from state officials,” Nizam (50), father of Irfan, said.

The death took place around 4pm (Saudi Arabia time) on September 11.

Irfan was allegedly electrocuted while trying to turn on a switch to help water the plants inside a private complex in Dammam city.

He had arrived in Dammam two months ago on a 24-month contract.

Nizam runs a kiosk selling peanuts in Dankaur and is the sole bread winner of the family. Apart from Irfan, Nizam has another son, 18-year-old Shamshad.

The family stays in Peerwala mohalla of Dankaur. Irfan was married for the past six years.

Two months ago, the situation had been different for Nizam’s family as Irfan had decided to move to Dammam to earn a better livelihood.

“We thought our financial condition would improve when Irfan got a job in Saudi Arabia as we had expectations from him. He was the first member in our family to travel overseas,” Nanno Begum, his mother, said.

Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh said he has taken up the issue with the Indian embassy of Saudi Arabia and VK Singh, the Union minister of state for external affairs.

“We have been in touch with the Indian embassy who informed us that since the death is an unnatural one, a police investigation is being carried out. The family has given its consent that they wish to receive the body of Irfan. There are processes of a foreign country due to which the transportation is stuck. We will ensure that money is not an issue,” Singh, said.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 02:27 IST