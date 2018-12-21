Five employees of mobile manufacturing company booked for sexual harassment of female colleague

Five employees of a leading mobile phone manufacturing company based in Greater Noida on Thursday were booked for sexually harassing a woman colleague.

An FIR has been registered against the five, including the human resources manager of the company.

The HR manager has been booked for not taking action against the four persons against whom the woman had complained and for allegedly misbehaving with the victim.

According to the police, on December 1, one of the suspects had written an inappropriate comment on the social media page of the victim.

The woman claimed after that, the other three men started harassing her in office.

The woman has claimed that she was being harassed for the last few months by the men who kept making her ‘lewd offers’.

Ten days ago, the victim approached Ecotech 1 police station and submitted a written complaint in this regard.

After initial investigations, police registered an FIR in the matter and have written a letter to the mobile company to provide details of all employees who are member of the committee handling matters pertaining to sexual harassment at workplace.

Police have also asked the company to inform if there was a woman member on the committee or not.

The letter was sent on Thursday and the cops are expecting a reply by Friday.

Police has also asked the addresses of the five accused.

“We have asked the mobile phone company to provide details of the members of the committee handling harassment complaints. We are expecting that by Friday. The company will provide us addresses of the accused too. We will arrest the accused soon,” said Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Ecotech 1.

Police officials investigating the matter said that they had gone through the post made on the woman’s social media page and the following comments. “The accused had written cheap things on the page of the victim. Prima facie investigation has revealed that the accused were harassing her. The HR manager also did not take the required action,” added Pundir.

“The complainant has left the company because of the harassment,” the officer added.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 11:54 IST