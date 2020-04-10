Greater Noida: Women to be shifted out of quarantine centre after they complain about unhygienic toilets

noida

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:17 IST

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has ordered to shift all women Covid-19 suspected patients to a facility at Galgotias University, Greater Noida, after some of the patients allegedly created a ruckus over the hygiene of a government quarantine centre developed at the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar hostel in Gautam Budh University in the same city.

On Friday, the women patients had complained to the doctors and the nurses that they had to share the toilet and bathroom with male Covid-19 suspected patients amid unhygienic conditions. “The condition of the toilets is really unhygienic. We were allotted single rooms which were decent but the toilet facilities were a massive problem. It was uncomfortable to share the washroom with men. Many people who were kept under quarantine at the facility were complaining of the same,” said a 39-year-old woman from Noida who was kept under quarantine and was discharged Friday afternoon after her reports came negative for Sars-Cov-2.

“I had travelled to Chennai from Delhi and recently I received a notice from Chennai authorities to get myself checked at the government hospital in Greater Noida. I was told that I will have to stay at the quarantine centre for two days till my reports are received but I ended up staying there for almost five days as my reports got delayed,” added the woman.

District magistrate Suhas LY said he has asked the district chief medical officer (CMO) to look into the matter and to write adverse remarks for the doctor heading the facility at Ambedkar hostel. “On Thursday evening itself, I had asked to shift the persons under quarantine to the other, better facility. The CMO has been asked to make adverse remarks against the concerned doctor handling the facilities at the centre. We have made multiple arrangements in the district to ensure that none of the Covid-19 suspects or patients face any inconvenience,” said Suhas LY, DM.

Despite multiple attempts, the district CMO was not available for comments.

According to the officials, Covid-19 suspected patients at the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar hostel quarantine centre are given a soap bar, a personal bucket and mug for bathing, and mosquito repellent, along with a separate room. There are 15 cleaning staff members at the Ambedkar hostel who are provided with personal protection kits, which they have to wear before entering the wards.

All the women COVID-19 suspects will be shifted to the new facility in the Galgotias University by Friday night, officials said. Till now, a total of 64 confirmed cases of Sars-Cov-2 have been found in the Noida district, out of which 12 have been discharged while the remaining are under treatment for Covid-19.