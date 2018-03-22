Noida teen suicide: Police cite lack of evidence as reason for delay in arrest of accused teachers

Two days after a 15-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Noida, the police are yet to arrest the teachers accused of allegedly sexually harassing and abetting suicide. Police have cited lack of evidence as the reason for not making any arrests.

On Tuesday at 6pm, the girl had committed suicide when she was alone at home. No suicide note was found from the spot. The girl’s parents insist that their daughter was under extreme academic stress and she had confessed as much to them recently. The victim, whose annual exam result was declared on March 16, had failed two subjects.

One teacher and the principal of a private school in east Delhi have been booked as accused for abetting the suicide of the class 9 student.

One male teacher has been booked under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing the minor and for abetting suicide.

Police said that they have been questioning the accused for two days, and that they have not found any evidence that indicates that she was being sexually harassed.

“We are yet to find any evidence that proves sexual misconduct by the male teacher. We will take action based on the evidence we find as the case progresses. No arrest has been made as our investigation is underway,” said AK Singh, superintendent of police (city).

Police sources claim that the major obstacle behind the arrest of teachers is the absence of a suicide note. They said the police do not have any evidence that suggests involvement of the two teachers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the police had found a register belonging to the victim from her room. She had written several lines on the last pages of this register. The scribbles suggest that the girl was battling anxiety and a sense of despair.

The victim had allegedly used words including ‘failure’ and ‘dumb’ to identify herself on one page. On another page, she had used the designation ‘doctor’ before her name.

Police officers said that they are treating her scribbles as crucial evidence in their investigation.

A friend of the victim who studies in class 10 of the same school said that she used to discuss how the subject Social Studies would make her anxious.

“I had spoken to her a few days before the examination and she had mentioned that she was scared that she might fail the subject. Recently, she had also read a poem to me, which she had written,” said the class 10 student.

Meanwhile, police officials said they have written to Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) asking them to constitute a committee to re-evaluate the victims’ answer sheets.

“As the school is affiliated to CBSE, we have written to the board asking them to constitute a committee which will re-evaluate the victim’s answer sheets to determine if she was intentionally failed by her teachers,” said Rajiv Singh, circle officer 2, Noida Police.