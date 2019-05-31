Rs 6,869-cr budget for Metro lines to link Greater Noida, Jewar airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Thursday approved a budget of Rs 6,869 crore for two Metro links to the proposed greenfield airport in Jewar. Officials said both the Metro lines will start at Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-II and terminate at Jewar Airport.

They said while one would be an exclusive Airport Express Line -- with no stations between Knowledge Park-II and the airport, the other would go through residential, commercial and rural areas along the Yamuna Expressway.

The Uttar Pradesh government has started the process to hire a developer for the airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, which is expected to become the national Capital Region’s second airport and take the load off Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport once completed. The second airport in the National Capital Region, along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway, is expected to be operational by 2022-23.

The budget for the Metro links was approved in the 65th board meeting of the YEIDA held on Thursday.

As per the detailed project report submitted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the project is expected to witness a daily ridership of 82,000, which is not economically viable as per the traffic projections. As per the DPR, it requires a daily ridership of over 1.6 lakh for the project to become viable.

Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of YEIDA, however said that they cannot hold on for the correct traffic projections. “We need to build a Metro Link from Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-II to Jewar airport site by 2023, when the airport is expected to become operational. We are not bothered about economic feasibility because we need to a build Metro link to provide connectivity to more than 21,000 residential plot allottees, who are likely to shift to sector 18 and 20,” Singh said.

“Also, we have to ensure Metro connectivity for passengers travelling to Jewar airport from Greater Noida via an Airport Express Line,” the YEIDA CEO said.

Officials said that the YEIDA will prepare a proposal on funding pattern of the two Metro links in collaboration with the Noida Metro Rail Corporation. The proposal would be sent to the UP government for a final decision.

On the normal Metro line, of the 35.64 km stretch, 33.27km will be elevated and the remaining 3.37km stretch till Jewar airport will run underground along Jewar-Sikandrabad road. The link will have 25 Metro stations, excluding the airport station. The proposed stations are: Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-II, Chi-I, Chi-II, Chi-III, Chi-IV, Gautam Budh University, Night Safari, Murshadpur, Yamuna Authority’s sector 26A, Noida International University, Galgotia University, Sector 17A, Sports City, sectors 22A, 22B, sector 18A, sector 22C, sectors 19, 18, 2, 20, 21, 28, 29, Nagla Hukum Singh and Jewar airport.

This project will branch out from the existing Knowledge Park-II station on Aqua Line of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro line, and terminate at Jewar airport. Earlier, this link was planned between Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk and Jewar airport.

First Published: May 31, 2019 14:11 IST