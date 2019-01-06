Stressed with unemployment, Bihar man allegedly commits suicide in Noida

A 24-year-old man from Bihar took his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, in Sadarpur Friday evening, after being unable to land a job. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said.

According to police officers, the victim, Ashok Yadav, was an unemployed software engineer from Gopalganj, Bihar.

“From what we have been able to gather from his family and friends, it seems he had come to Noida on January 1 in search of a job. It had been four days since he had been looking, and was upset because of the same. Prime facie, that seems to be the reason for him taking his life,” Uday Pratap, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

The police said Yadav was living with three people from his village in Bihar. They are all currently working in an MNC in Noida, the police added.

“He had interviews their company as well, and had been travelling to Delhi as well to look for a job. He was also in touch with an MLA from Bihar for a job but that lead was not panning out,” a police source said.

On Friday morning, Yadav’s roommates left for work around 9am. “He told them that he would stay back because he didn’t have anywhere else to go, and asked them to leave the keys. When they returned, around 6 pm, they found the door locked from inside. When Yadav didn’t open the door after multiple knocks, they tried to peep in and saw him hanging from the fan. That’s when they called the police helpline,” Pratap said.

A police team reached the spot, broke down the door and took the body to the district hospital where Yadav was declared dead on arrival. His body was later sent for an autopsy.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report. Meanwhile we have informed his family and the body will be handed over to them after the autopsy,” Pratap said.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 10:19 IST