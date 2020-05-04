e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / UP’s GB Nagar district declares 36 areas as Covid-19 containment zones

UP’s GB Nagar district declares 36 areas as Covid-19 containment zones

The District Magistrate said specific boundaries have been demarcated on ground in these locations by police and administration.

noida Updated: May 04, 2020 19:22 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Noida
The zones have been divided under two categories, under the first category, there are places with one positive case within the area of approximately 400 meters.
The zones have been divided under two categories, under the first category, there are places with one positive case within the area of approximately 400 meters. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT file photo )
         

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj on Monday declared 36 COVID-19 containment zones across the district.

The District Magistrate said specific boundaries have been demarcated on ground in these locations by police and administration.

“Specific boundaries have been demarcated on the ground in the following locations by police/admin based on contact tracing, geographical spread, enforceability other admin. factors. They shall be reviewed from time to time,” Yathiraj said in a tweet.

The zones have been divided under two categories, under the first category, there are places with one positive case within the area of approximately 400 meters. The zones include Sector 9 Noida, Sector 19, Sector 20, Sector 45 and Sector 48.

While, under the second category, there are places with more than one positive patient in the area perimeter of approximately 1 km. The areas include Sector 8 and Sector 5 Noida, Sector 10, Sector 15 A and Sector 15. (ANI)

tags
top news
3 jawans killed in twin attack on security personnel in J-K’s Budgam, Handwara
3 jawans killed in twin attack on security personnel in J-K’s Budgam, Handwara
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
‘Bengal becoming a police state’: Dhankar sharpens attack on Mamata
‘Bengal becoming a police state’: Dhankar sharpens attack on Mamata
Daily usage of Aadhaar-enabled payment system doubles to 11.3 million in lockdown
Daily usage of Aadhaar-enabled payment system doubles to 11.3 million in lockdown
IFCN’s chatbot on WhatsApp to help debunk Covid-19 related fake news
IFCN’s chatbot on WhatsApp to help debunk Covid-19 related fake news
This is Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptop: Price, specs and more
This is Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptop: Price, specs and more
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News