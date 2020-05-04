UP’s GB Nagar district declares 36 areas as Covid-19 containment zones

noida

Updated: May 04, 2020 19:22 IST

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj on Monday declared 36 COVID-19 containment zones across the district.

The District Magistrate said specific boundaries have been demarcated on ground in these locations by police and administration.

“Specific boundaries have been demarcated on the ground in the following locations by police/admin based on contact tracing, geographical spread, enforceability other admin. factors. They shall be reviewed from time to time,” Yathiraj said in a tweet.

The zones have been divided under two categories, under the first category, there are places with one positive case within the area of approximately 400 meters. The zones include Sector 9 Noida, Sector 19, Sector 20, Sector 45 and Sector 48.

While, under the second category, there are places with more than one positive patient in the area perimeter of approximately 1 km. The areas include Sector 8 and Sector 5 Noida, Sector 10, Sector 15 A and Sector 15. (ANI)