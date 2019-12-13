Amit Panghal reaches semi-final of inaugural Big Bout Indian Boxing League

other-sports

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 17:41 IST

Indian boxing’s shining light, Amit Panghal, has made his way into the semi-final of the inaugural edition of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League - a multi-team boxing league. Part of the Gujarat Giants team, Panghal made his way into the semis after picking up a hat-trick of victories.

Asian Games Gold medallist and World Boxing Championship Silver medallist Panghal has the likes of Sarita Devi, Duryodhan Negi, Ashish Kumar, Poonam, Rajesh Narwal, Chirag and foreign player Scott Forest from Scotland as his teammates at the franchise which is a strong favourite to win the title.

The other teams in the Big Bout League are Punjab Panthers, Odisha Warriors, Bombay Bullets, NE Rhinos and Bengaluru Brawlers.

Speaking on the Gujarat Giants’ title charge and his preparation for Olympics 2020, Panghal said, “I am very happy that we have won against a very strong opponent in the form of Punjab Panthers. We can do even better in the upcoming matches. I didn’t feel any pressure yesterday as I have already played against this boxer and my confidence level was high after I came to know that I am on top of the world rankings. I want to thank my country and my boxing family for standing beside me throughout my journey. I am working hard every day, and I am confident of bringing an Olympic medal home.”

The team is owned by the Adani Group, which also owns a Kabbadi team.

Talking about the need to televise sports like Boxing more to increase their popularity and reach Pranav Adani, Managing Director – Oil, Agro and Gas, Adani Group, said, “India has a proven track record globally in combat sports such as Boxing and Wrestling. Our vision to participate in the Big Bout League is to contribute in strengthening these sports at the grass roots level. I firmly believe that increased visibility on television would not just earn these sports a place in popular sentiments but inspire a new generation of sporting heroes for the nation.”

Panghal, who recently became the World No.1 in the men’s world amateur boxing rankings in the Flyweight category, is also a part of the Adani Group’s Garv Hai initiative that aims to support India’s budding athletes in their journey to win medals at the highest stage and take India’s sporting legacy to greater heights.