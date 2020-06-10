e-paper
Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury agreed, says promoter Eddie Hearn

The discussions over an undisputed world heavyweight title showdown between the two fighters began in early May and they have now agreed on initial terms for two encounters.

other-sports Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:11 IST
Tyson Fury poses with his belts during a press conference after the fight.
British world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed financial terms for a two-fight deal, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Wednesday.

Joshua holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts, while Fury is the reigning WBC champion.

“We’re making great progress,” Joshua’s promoter Hearn told Sky Sports News. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.

“We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight.

“It’s fair to say (Joshua and Fury) are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.”

Joshua won back his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts from Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last December.

His next fight was due to be against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on June 20 but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

