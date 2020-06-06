e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / BFI involves boxers’ parents in its online program

BFI involves boxers’ parents in its online program

On completion of a month, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, SAI DG Sandip Pradhan, BFI President Ajay Singh and six-time World Champion Mary Kom was present for the online interaction with the young stars where more than 500 boxers from the remotest corners of India tuned in.

other-sports Updated: Jun 06, 2020 14:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
         

After organising online classes for boxers during the nationwide lockdown, national federation BFI has involved parents of junior athletes in its ‘E-pathshala’ program.Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has been been educating the next generation of pugilists and their parents as a part of government’s Khelo India initiative.

On completion of a month, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, SAI DG Sandip Pradhan, BFI President Ajay Singh and six-time World Champion Mary Kom was present for the online interaction with the young stars where more than 500 boxers from the remotest corners of India tuned in.

“Our young boxers are lucky because we never had the best boxing practices coming to our door and with parents also taking part in such daily fitness activities, the boxers have a strong backing in their pursuit of the sport.”I really enjoyed the feedback of the young boxers and their parents and I am hopeful of seeing these young stars shine in the future. I would like to compliment BFI and SAI for coming together and giving a new direction to our young boxers,” said Rijiju.

The elite coaches, led by Performance Director Santiago Nieva and key officials from the National Centre of Excellence and BFI have been conducting high-level, visually demonstrative training programmes of international standard to guide the young stars with the right advice.The classes received an overwhelming response with close to 650 participants attending the sessions on a daily basis.

“One of the biggest advantages of this unique initiative for our rising stars is that they will learn the interface of the right techniques from a very young age – something our top boxers did not have in the past.”It has been the focus of BFI to ensure that kids don’t have to learn and then unlearn to reach the peak in their sport,” said Ajay Singh.

tags
top news
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 26,000, 1,000 admitted in last 3 days
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 26,000, 1,000 admitted in last 3 days
Pak-based American blogger accuses three PPP leaders of rape and assault
Pak-based American blogger accuses three PPP leaders of rape and assault
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In