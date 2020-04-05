e-paper
Other Sports

Braun Strowman finally wins his first world title in the WWE, defeats Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

Goldberg had a different challenge altogether on his hand and he started off with a bang. Several spears and it looked like the end was near and Goldberg would retain his title.

Apr 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Braun Strowman beats Goldberg.
Braun Strowman beats Goldberg.(WWE)
         

One person’s loss is another person’s gain. The Coronavirus pandemic has thrown a curve ball to the sporting world with events being cancelled or postponed. WWE decided to hold its annual WrestleMania 36 PPV. One of the biggest matches on the card was Roman Reigns vs Goldberg for the WWE Championship. The dream Spear vs Spear match was on its way. However, Roman decided to pull out from the match due to his history with leukemia and WWE announced a replacement on SmackDown.

It was the ‘Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman. Goldberg had a different challenge altogether on his hand and he started off with a bang. Several spears and it looked like the end was near and Goldberg would retain his title. But that wasn’t the case as Strowman proved a challenge too big for Goldberg.

Running powerslam after powerslam led to Strowman winning his first world title in the WWE. The environment wasn’t ideal for such an important occasion for him but Roman’s absence has finally pushed him to the top of the food chain.

 

Roman Reigns confirmed that he will not be taking part in Wrestlemania 36. The multiple-time champion was slated to face Goldberg in the mega event for the WWE Championship.

