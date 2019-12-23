e-paper
Home / Other Sports / ‘Come out and condemn violence’ - Jwala Gutta makes a plea to Indian sports fraternity

‘Come out and condemn violence’ - Jwala Gutta makes a plea to Indian sports fraternity

“We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence,” Jwala said. 

other-sports Updated: Dec 23, 2019 15:48 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Jwala Gutta.(File)
         

Former India doubles player Jwala Gutta on Monday urged Indian sports fraternity to “come out and condemn the violence” in the wake of protests against the amended citizenship act. Calling her peers “peace ambassadors”, Jwala posted a video on Twitter. “We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence,” Jwala said. 

“...violence against people and the people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country to the world and I think this is the least we could do,” the 36-year-old said. “Come out and condemn violence,” she added.

Also read: ‘India a far greater security risk than Pakistan’: PCB chief Ehsan Mani

Last week cricketer Harbhajan Singh had also appealed for peace. The protests that started in Assam have gained support from not just the ethnic Assamese but also from other communities as well. In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the government issued prohibitory orders.

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people died and 263 police personnel were injured during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. The act seeks to provide citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

LIVE | JMM’s Hemant Soren leads in Dumka, Saryu Rai in Jamshedpur East
Hemant Soren: Jharkhand CM-in-waiting who loves playing video games
‘No party is untouchable’, says aspiring kingmaker Babulal Marandi
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
5 keyboard apps that can enhance your typing experience on Android devices
Hyundai Aura: All you need to know about Dzire’s new rival
GoAir cancels 18 flights, passengers stranded at airports across country
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
