e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / COVID-19: Trust kabaddi players to give a good fight, says PM Modi

COVID-19: Trust kabaddi players to give a good fight, says PM Modi

U Mumba tweeted a video featuring Ajinkya Kapre, Athul MS, Surinder Singh and Abhishek Singh. “Our players have an important appeal to make to our fans. Download the Aargoya Setu app and stay informed about COVID-19,” said the team in their tweet.

other-sports Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed members of the U Mumba kabaddi team for their appeal to download the Aarogya Setu app amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

U Mumba tweeted a video featuring Ajinkya Kapre, Athul MS, Surinder Singh and Abhishek Singh. “Our players have an important appeal to make to our fans. Download the Aargoya Setu app and stay informed about COVID-19,” said the team in their tweet.

Modi responded to the tweet on his personal handle saying: “Trust our Kabaddi players to know a thing or two about giving a good fight. And here, they are telling you what will help in the fight against COVID-19.”

U Mumba then replied to the Prime Minister: “Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sir. We are all in this fight together!”

Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday morning, urged the countrymen to download the ‘Aarogya Setu App’.

In his address to the nation, he told the states, “You will be monitored till April 20 and conditional reprieve may be given on how well you perform”.

“The fight against coronavirus will be more strictly enforced in the next one week. By 20 April, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how well lockdown is being followed or which areas have been able to protect itself from coronavirus,” he told the States through his address.

top news
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

other sports