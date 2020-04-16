COVID-19: Trust kabaddi players to give a good fight, says PM Modi

other-sports

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed members of the U Mumba kabaddi team for their appeal to download the Aarogya Setu app amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

U Mumba tweeted a video featuring Ajinkya Kapre, Athul MS, Surinder Singh and Abhishek Singh. “Our players have an important appeal to make to our fans. Download the Aargoya Setu app and stay informed about COVID-19,” said the team in their tweet.

Modi responded to the tweet on his personal handle saying: “Trust our Kabaddi players to know a thing or two about giving a good fight. And here, they are telling you what will help in the fight against COVID-19.”

U Mumba then replied to the Prime Minister: “Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sir. We are all in this fight together!”

Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday morning, urged the countrymen to download the ‘Aarogya Setu App’.

In his address to the nation, he told the states, “You will be monitored till April 20 and conditional reprieve may be given on how well you perform”.

“The fight against coronavirus will be more strictly enforced in the next one week. By 20 April, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how well lockdown is being followed or which areas have been able to protect itself from coronavirus,” he told the States through his address.