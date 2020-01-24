Five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper to visit India

other-sports

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:03 IST

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday announced that five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper will visit India from January 25 to 30 as part of the league’s continued efforts to grow the game of basketball in the country.

Harper will first stop in Mumbai on January 25, where he will engage with youth at the NBA Basketball School at the St. Stanislaus School.

On January 26, Harper will make a live television appearance on SONY TEN 1’s NBA wraparound show ‘Around The Hoop’ to discuss the ongoing season. The following day, Harper will tip off the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program at the Ghatkopar YMCA.

Harper will then travel to Chandigarh through Delhi to attend the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program at DAV Senior Public School, Chandigarh on January 30 to engage with the coaches as a part of the NBA Coaches Academy.

The 2020 Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program tipped off on January 17 in Trivandrum, Kerala with the NBA Coaches Academy. Returning for the seventh consecutive year, the program is expected to engage more than seven million youths and 8,000 physical education instructors from 8,000 schools across 34 cities nationwide.

“I am excited to return to India to be a part of the NBA’s initiatives to grow and celebrate the game of basketball,” said Harper. “There’s so much excitement around the game coming off The NBA India Games 2019 and I look forward to seeing how far the game has come since my last visit in 2013.”

Harper, a 6’6” shooting guard from Dayton, Ohio, was selected 8th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1986 NBA Draft. Harper is a five-time NBA Champion, part of the Chicago Bulls’ three-peat (1996-1998) then twice with the Los Angeles Lakers (2000 & 2001).

Since 2006, more than 35 active and retired NBA and WNBA players have visited India with the NBA, including Bruce Bowen, Muggsy Bogues, Chris Bosh, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Seth Curry, Pau Gasol, Dwight Howard, Brian Shaw, Robin Lopez, Jason Richardson, Kevin Durant, Brook Lopez, Rashard Lewis, Tim Hardaway Sr., Robert Horry, Harrison Barnes and Kevin Martin.