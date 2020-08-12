e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Fourth edition of Ahmedabad Marathon goes virtual with app-based remote running

Fourth edition of Ahmedabad Marathon goes virtual with app-based remote running

Renowned international athlete and coach, Norrie Williamson has been appointed the Race Director for AAM 2020 which is now among the top-4 marathons in India having catered to more than 30,000 runners over the past three years.

other-sports Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:43 IST
The fourth edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM) will take place on its schedule date of November 29, 2020, albeit in a virtual format. Given the disruptions caused by the COVID outbreak, the event synonymous as the #Run4OurSoldiers would be conducted through remote running with GPS tracking participants.

Much like its earlier editions, 100% proceeds from the registrations would be donated for the welfare of the Indian Armed Forces.

Considering runners’ anxiety about the first-time virtual experience, AAM would conduct two build up virtual events at the end of September and October respectively to motivate runners in their preparations for the marathon day experience. Given the risks around Covid -19 particularly to people with obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, these 5km and 10km trial runs would not just help runners get in better shape but educate them for precautions to be taken against the pandemic.

With registrations set to open on August 15th, 2020, aspiring participants will get detailed information about the event on the website www.ahmedabadmarathon.com and through various social media platforms. Race categories for the final virtual event on the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon weekend which is the last Sunday of November every year are aligned to earlier editions with Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10Km and 5 Km fun run.

Organizers will also share extensive guidelines on health and safety and participants will be required to follow precautionary measures taken by respective state governments in view of COVID19.

While winners will be bestowed with medals and certified recognition, all participants of the races will get T-shirts and certificates of completion. Registrations for participants in the armed forces would continue to be free.

