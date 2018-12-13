Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Quarterfinal, India vs Netherlands Live score and Updates, IND eye semi spot
Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: India take on Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the World cup looking to make it to the semi for the first time in 43 years.
18:00 hrs IST
History against India
17:44 hrs IST
Hello and Welcome
India take on Netherlands in the quarter final of the Hockey World Cup 2018 looking to make history. India have not reached the semifinal of the World Cup since 1975 and on that occasion India went on to win the tournament in Malaysia. India earned a direct entry in the quarters by topping Pool C while Netherlands finished second in Pool C. India have never beaten the Dutch in the World cup losing six out of six matches. The winner of the match will take on England in the semi on Saturday.
India have never beaten the Dutch in the World Cup, losing six out six matches. Can they reverse the trend today?
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the semifinal between India and Netherlands at the Hockey World Cup.