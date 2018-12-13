Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Quarterfinal, India vs Netherlands Live score and Updates, IND eye semi spot

Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: India take on Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the World cup looking to make it to the semi for the first time in 43 years.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 13, 2018 18:02 IST
India take on Netherlands in the quarter final of the Hockey World Cup 2018 looking to make history. India have not reached the semifinal of the World Cup since 1975 and on that occasion India went on to win the tournament in Malaysia. India earned a direct entry in the quarters by topping Pool C while Netherlands finished second in Pool C. India have never beaten the Dutch in the World cup losing six out of six matches. The winner of the match will take on England in the semi on Saturday.

18:00 hrs IST

History against India

India have never beaten the Dutch in the World Cup, losing six out six matches. Can they reverse the trend today?

17:44 hrs IST

Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the semifinal between India and Netherlands at the Hockey World Cup.