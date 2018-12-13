Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Quarterfinal, India vs Netherlands Live score and Updates, IND eye semi spot

India take on Netherlands in the quarter final of the Hockey World Cup 2018 looking to make history. India have not reached the semifinal of the World Cup since 1975 and on that occasion India went on to win the tournament in Malaysia. India earned a direct entry in the quarters by topping Pool C while Netherlands finished second in Pool C. India have never beaten the Dutch in the World cup losing six out of six matches. The winner of the match will take on England in the semi on Saturday.

18:00 hrs IST History against India India have never beaten the Dutch in the World Cup, losing six out six matches. Can they reverse the trend today?



