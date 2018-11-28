Hockey World Cup 2018: Rampant India thrash South Africa 5-0 to start their campaign

The 14th edition of the hockey World Cup sprang into life with exactly what the 15,000-strong audience at the packed Kalinga Stadium wanted – an India win, that too a convincing one.

Chief coach Harendra Singh’s prayers were answered, after he a visited a temple in the morning here, as his team began their campaign with 5-0 victory over cash-strapped world No.15 South Africa under the watchful eyes of India’s lone World Cup-winning team of 1975 watching from the stands.

One could have easily comprehended the scoreline wearing a blindfold with the roar of the crowd and firecrackers indicating goals.

With Man-of-the-Match Simranjeet Singh (43rd and 46th) scoring a brace, a goal each from the sticks of Mandeep Singh (10th), Akashdeep Singh (12th) and Lalit Upadhyay (45th) helped the hosts ease off the pressure from the young shoulders of the team.

“The clean match sheet is a positive sign which means all 11 played well. They came out and snatched the ball at the right moments and didn’t throw their sticks,” said Harendra.

India went on the attack from the start with skipper Manpreet Singh creating a brilliant ball in the second minute. Striker Mandeep missed what was a clear open goal as he failed to trap the ball which had too much pace.

But Mandeep made amends soon. A 10th minute set piece saw Harmanpreet Singh’s flick to the top left brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Gowan Jones. But Mandeep was at the right place at the right time, slapping in India’s first goal of the tournament on the rebound.

The crowd had to wait only for only two more minutes as one of the finest poachers India has, the quiet yet exciting Akashdeep found the ball in a crowded semi-circle and pushed it in to double the lead.

“Akash has a very good peripheral vision. He is lethal as a link man. He is taking the lead,” said Harendra.

Vice-captain Chinglensana Singh, playing his 200th international, was useful as always, creating several chances for the forward line.

But South Africa upped the ante and showed some resistance in the second and early part of the third quarter to not concede any more goals.

“We were a bit complacent in the third quarter. The moment they were 0-2 down, they pulled one of their back three up to an extra midfielder. But we regrouped well. They were smelling a goal but we didn’t let that happen,” added the India coach.

Harendra’s boys found their purple patch again at the close of the third quarter to score two goals in as many minutes. Simranjeet, who scored India’s winning goal at the 2016 junior World Cup final in Lucknow, recorded his first goal of the senior World Cup as Mandeep’s assist found his stick and South Africa goalkeeper Rassie Pieterse napping.

Experienced forward Lalit Upadhyay also got into the act as he scored India’s fourth seconds from the end of the third quarter.

The South Africans, most of whom have had to pay for their trip to India, had more misery to endure as India were given another penalty corner. Harmanpreet took it once more and missed again but on the second rebound Simranjeet put the ball in to extend India’s lead to 5-0.

“We scored the goals, no matter how we score, PCs or not. We will go back in the meeting room and discuss what we lacked when we mis-stopped,” said Harendra.

India will next play 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists Belgium on December 2 before departing for a one-day team bonding trip to Puri to take a short break from their rigorous training routine.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 22:01 IST