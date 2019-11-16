Hong Kong Open Highlights, Kidambi Srikanth Badminton semifinal: Kidambi Srikanth crashes out

Hong Kong open, Kidambi Srikanth badminton Live Score: Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth suffered a defeat in the straight games against Hong Kong’s Chen Lee Cheuk Yiu in the semifinals on Saturday. The Indian shuttler lost the match 9-21, 25-23. At one point, Srikanth was poised to take the second game, leading by 20-15. But a brilliant five-point rally from Lee brought things back on level terms. The two shuttlers played a cat-and-mouse game afterwards for a while, before finally, Lee finished things off in style to make it into the final.

Follow live score and updates of Kidambi Srikanth semifinal match:

17:41 hrs IST Srikanth loses! Srikanth tries to hit a reverse hit but he has hit it into the nets. This ends Srikanth’s campaign at the Hong Kong Open. He loses the semifinal match 23-25, 9-21.





17:40 hrs IST MATCH POINT! After 7 game point opportunities for Sriknath, Lee gets a match point opportunity. He tries a smash to win but hit it at the nets. All back to level terms in the 2nd level. Srikanth 23-23 Lee.





17:38 hrs IST MASSIVE ERROR! Lee makes a massive judgement error - he thought it was goint ouside and he decide to hit it at the last minute but could not send it away. Now, Srikanth will have his 7th straight game point opportunity.





17:33 hrs IST Srikanth gave away five points! Srikanth was leading 20-15 at one stage but Lee has made a stunning run of five straight ponts to bring it all back on level terms in the 2nd game. Can he win it somehow now!?





17:31 hrs IST SMASH! Lee smashes hard towards Srikanth’s right and a desperate dive from the Indian shuttler was not enough to get back on things. The Indian shuttler takes a 18-14 lead.





17:30 hrs IST Lee bounces back Lee finally gets a drop shot right in the 2nd game, sends it across Srikanth’s left side. It was a deep one, but stayed within the boundaries. Two back to back points for the Hong Kong shuttler. Srikanth still leads 16-12 in the 2nd game.





17:26 hrs IST Lee slips! Lee makes an unforced error as he nets his shot and he feels down on the ground and rolls over in disappointment. Srikanth extends lead to 13-9 in the 2nd game.





17:24 hrs IST Kidambi leads at the break! Kidambi Srikanth has taken a 11-8 lead at the break. He did it with a bit of a luck. His slow reverse hit, was dropped off the net.





17:21 hrs IST Srikanth shot! Excellent shot from Sriknath as he sends a quick and fast one on Lee’s right. But the Hong Kong shuttler was not quick to hit it back. Srikanth takes lead 9-7 in the 2nd game.





17:20 hrs IST Lee Smash! Is this Lee or Hulk because that was some smash! Jumped up high in the air, to send it on the wrong side of Srikanth, and he could not reach there to defend it. The gap is closed to 5-6 now with the Indian shuttler in the lead.





17:17 hrs IST Srikanth drops! Excellent reverse drop shot from Srikanth, and he takes a three-point lead in the 2nd game. His Hong Kong opponent Lee had no chance to play that one. Srikanth leads 4-1 in the 2nd game.





17:15 hrs IST Srikanth gets a point! Exellent defensive point by Srikanth, he stretches wide to send it back to his opponent’s net to get the first point in the 2nd game. More of this required from him. Srikanth leads 1-0 in the 2nd game





17:15 hrs IST Srikanth loses first game Kidambi Srikanth loses first game convincingly by 9-21 in just 14 minutes. That did not take long. He needs to do better to bounce back.





17:11 hrs IST First game - Unforced error from Srikanth Srikanth is not looking at his best at the moment. He tried to play a shot but ends up sending it outside. Two points back to back to Yiu from open play. He leads 19-8 in the first game.





17:10 hrs IST Srikanth trails Excellent game from Hong Kong Lee Cheuk Yiu at the moment and he takes a massive lead over Srikanth in the first game. Srikanth trail by 8-16 in the first game.





05:00 hrs IST Players on the mat Kidambi Srikanth and his opponent are out on the mat. The play is about to begin in five minutes.



