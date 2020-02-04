e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / India’s proposal to host CWG shooting, archery events backed by UK House of Lords

India’s proposal to host CWG shooting, archery events backed by UK House of Lords

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had withdrawn its threat to boycott the Birmingham Commonwealth Games over shooting’s omission and instead decided to submit a formal proposal to host a shooting championship, where the medals won will be counted in the tally of the Games.

other-sports Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Indian shooters take part in a practice session ahead of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rifle and Pistol World Cup at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, in New Delhi.
Indian shooters take part in a practice session ahead of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rifle and Pistol World Cup at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, in New Delhi.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

India’s proposal to host the additional shooting and archery events for the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been endorsed by the British House of Lords after an extensive debate.

Last month, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had withdrawn its threat to boycott the Birmingham Commonwealth Games over shooting’s omission and instead decided to submit a formal proposal to host a shooting championship, where the medals won will be counted in the tally of the Games.

The proposal was backed by the UK’s House of Lords.

“The government welcomes the Indian Olympic Associations statement on confirming that India will take part in the games,” Baroness Diana Barran, the parliamentary under Secretary of State for digital, culture, media and sport, said in her summation address.

“The government also welcomes the proposal from India to the CGF for additional events in the sports of shooting and Archery and the CGF is currently discussing this proposal with its membership and following this will inform India of its decision,” she added.

When asked if she could confirm that the government would ensure that in future versions shooting would be made a compulsory sport at the CWG instead of an optional one, she said she will pass on the matter to the minister of sports in the House of Commons.

She also said that the minister of sports in the House of Commons is simultaneously “meeting with the CGF discussing that very point and all of the costs for that event shall be met by the Indian Olympic association.”

House member Lord Karan Bilimoria described the proposal “as a manifestation of a member of the commonwealth family coming forward as a member of the family to assist in providing a solution to the issue of shooting and archery being proposed to be held in Delhi or Chandigarh.”

He also congratulated sports minister Kiren Rijiju, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) chief Raninder Singh for offering an “innovative solution”.

In a letter to the CGF President Dame Louis Martin, Batra said the cost of the shooting’s conduct will be met largely by the NRAI while the archery programme will likely be funded solely by the Government of India.

tags
top news
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Haider holds fort as Indian pacers apply pressure
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Haider holds fort as Indian pacers apply pressure
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports