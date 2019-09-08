Indian men’s hockey team stays at number 5, women’s team move up to 9

other-sports

The Indian men’s hockey team was static at number five while the women’s team climbed a place to number nine in the FIH rankings released on Sunday.

The fresh list was released following the conclusion of the Oceania Cup.

There is no change at the top of the rankings with Australia’s Oceania Cup triumph ensuring that they stay ahead of second-placed Belgium but the points gap between the two nations has narrowed to just two. Australia have 2350 points.

European bronze medallists the Netherlands (2155) remain third in the rankings, followed by the Pan American Games gold medallists Argentina (1988).

India (1823) are unchanged at number five while Germany (1770) have climbed one place to take sixth position from England (1679), who are now seventh.

European silver medallists Spain (1510) have moved from ninth to eighth place, forcing New Zealand (1459) down one ranking position. Canada (1325) complete the top-10 line-up. In the women’s rankings, the Netherlands remain at the summit following their recent title success at the Belfius EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp.

Australia remained in second place and Pan American Games champions Argentina have also held onto third position. European silver medallists Germany are now the fourth best team in the world after moving ahead of England, who are now ranked fifth.

