Indian women’s hockey team to play five-match series against Malaysia

Indian women’s hockey team is set to play a five-match series against Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, starting April 4. The match will kick off at 4:30 pm (IST).

Ace goalkeeper Savita, who will lead the side, believes the eight-day tour will help India in their preparation for the FIH Series Final in June.

“Earlier this year we played in Spain where we did well against the hosts and Ireland. We will carry the same confidence into Malaysia and look to improve on key areas which we felt needed to be worked on after analysing our performance in Spain,” Savita said.

“Whatever we are doing now is all part of the preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualifying event later this year and we are looking to improve as a team as well as our individual performance,” she added.

Going into the tour with some key players missing due to injuries such as experienced striker Rani, midfielder Namita Toppo and drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, Savita said the tour will be a good platform for the youngsters to step up and make use of the opportunity.

“I think we have good depth in the team now with quite a few talented youngsters who have had good international exposure. They know what is required at this level and are aware of their individual responsibilities,” she said.

“This will be a good tour for them to show their capabilities so that they will stand a chance to make the team for the all important 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualifying event this year,” Savita said.

India left for the series on Sunday night from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 15:10 IST