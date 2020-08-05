e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / John Catlin out of tournament after breaking COVID-19 protocol

John Catlin out of tournament after breaking COVID-19 protocol

“I apologize to my fellow players and everyone involved with the tournament this week for this error of judgement,” he said. “I understand the European Tour’s decision and accept the sanction.”

other-sports Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:00 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LONDON
File image of John Catlin.
File image of John Catlin.(AP)
         

American golf player John Catlin and his caddie Nathan Mulrooney have been removed from this week’s English Championship by the European Tour after they breached its COVID-19 protocol. The European Tour said in a statement on Wednesday that the pair dined a local restaurant on Tuesday evening outside the tournament bubble, “hence compromising the Tour’s health guidelines, and were withdrawn from the tournament with immediate effect as a result.”

In comments published by the European Tour, Catlin offered apologies for his behavior.

“I apologize to my fellow players and everyone involved with the tournament this week for this error of judgement,” he said. “I understand the European Tour’s decision and accept the sanction.”

Catlin will be replaced in the tournament at Hanbury Manor by South African Wilco Nienaber.

tags
top news
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Imran Khan’s new ‘political map’ will backfire on Pakistan. Here is why
Imran Khan’s new ‘political map’ will backfire on Pakistan. Here is why
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
RJD chief Lalu Prasad moved to RIMS director’s bungalow amid Covid-19 fear, BJP cries foul
RJD chief Lalu Prasad moved to RIMS director’s bungalow amid Covid-19 fear, BJP cries foul
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In