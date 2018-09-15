Pinki Jangra in final, 5 others in semis of Turkish boxing tournament

Former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra advanced to the finals, while five other Indian boxers made the semifinals of the Ahmet Comart Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

Jangra (51kg) defeated former world champion Steluta Duta in the quarterfinals 5-0 before getting the better of Australian Taylah Robertson in the semis to make the summit clash on Friday night.

Advancing to the semifinals were world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg), Monika (48kg) Meena Kumari (54kg), Simranjit Kaur (64kg) and Bhagyawati Kachari (81kg).

Sonia, also a two-time Asian silver-medallist who lost in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games last month, defeated home favourite Binnaz Ozdemir in a dominating performance that forced the referee to rule in her favour in the second round itself.

Monika, a national bronze-medallist, pulled off a 4-1 triumph over Bulgarian Emi-Mari Todorova, while Meena out-punched another local hope in Tugcenaz Surmeneli.

Simranjit, a former national medallist, scored an impressive 5-0 win over Russia’s Alexandra Ordina.

Bhagyawati had it easy against Turk Tugba Oz, who could not take the pounding, prompting the referee to award the bout to the Indian in the second round.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 18:58 IST