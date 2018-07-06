PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy crash out of Indonesia Open badminton

The Indian challenge came to an end at the $1.25 million Indonesia Open as both PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy lost their respective quarterfinals in straight games at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta on Friday.

Third seed Sindhu went down 14-21, 15-21 in 37 minutes to Chinese eighth seed He Bingjiao in her women’s singles last eight clash of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 event. This was the World No.7 Bingjiao’s sixth victory against Sindhu in 11 meetings and first since April 2017.

The World No.3 Sindhu, who turned 23rd on Thursday, matched her Chinese opponent point for point in the first game. But at 10-all Bingjiao took flight to win 11 of the next 15 points. The eighth seed used her agility to the optimum to tire the Indian out with shots all over.

Sindhu tried fighting back in the second game and was only down 9-10 in the second game when the Chinese upped the ante. Bingjiao raced away to a big lead and reached matchpoint in no time. Sindhu saved three of them but in the end it was too much to ask for from the Hyderabadi, who conceded the game and the match.

Overall, Bingjiao dominated the contest, winning 42 of 71 points played.

Prannoy exits

Earlier, Chinese third seed Shi Yuqi brought an end to eighth seed Prannoy’s campaign after winning 21-17, 21-18 in 39 minutes in the men’s singles quarterfinal.

This was World No.3 Shi’s fourth win over Prannoy in five meetings. Prannoy’s only win over the Chinese came two years back at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Hyderabad.

Prannoy seemed to match Shi Yuqi in the rallies but lacked precision in his finishing touches. As a result, the third seeded Chinese led 11-8 at interval in both the games and eventually notched up a relatively easy win to reach the semi-finals.

In the opening game, Shi Yuqi opened up a 6-3 lead early on before extending it to 8-5 before entering the break at 11-8. The Chinese reeled off four straight points which Prannoy snapped after pouncing on a return and sending it at the backline.

A body smash hit Prannoy’s face and then he committed an error at the net before Shi Yuqi sent a cross court smash to reach four gamepoints. Prannoy saved one but hit long next as the Chinese grabbed the opening game.

Prannoy grabbed the initial two points but Shi Yuqi came back to turn the tables and soon held an 11-8 lead again at the break when Prannoy hit wide.

The Indian managed to narrow the gap to 16-17 before clawing back at 18-18 after winning a net dribble. But Prannoy hit long and then found net to lose the match eventually.

(With agency inputs)