Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of tennis: Gianluigi Buffon

Both Federer and Nadal have enjoyed unprecedented success in men’s tennis and have 20 and 19 Grand Slam titles respectively.

other-sports Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Roger Federer of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal of Spain.
Roger Federer of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal of Spain.(Getty Images)
         

Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon feels that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of tennis.

Buffon is a huge fan of Federer and Nadal and speaking in an interview with sports magazine Sportweek, he said: “Federer is infinite class, while Nadal is perseverance, sweat and also talent, otherwise you cannot win all the Grand Slams he achieved.”

“Nadal’s hard work and constant desire to improve himself allowed him to be on a par with the most talented tennis player in history. The comparison is obvious and makes me smile, as Leo Messi is Federer, while Cristiano Ronaldo is like Nadal,” he added.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 14:50 IST

