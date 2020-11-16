e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 10 lakh for ailing hockey Olympian MP Singh’s treatment

Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 10 lakh for ailing hockey Olympian MP Singh’s treatment

Speaking about the decision to extend financial support to Singh, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “MP Singh ji has contributed richly to hockey both as a player and a coach. His physical condition is a matter of great concern for all of us.

other-sports Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 17:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

The Sports Ministry on Monday disbursed Rs 10 lakh for the treatment of hockey Olympian Mohinder Pal Singh, who is suffering from a chronic kidney ailment and is currently on dialysis. The money, sanctioned under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons, was given to his wife Shivjeet Singh.

Speaking about the decision to extend financial support to Singh, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “MP Singh ji has contributed richly to hockey both as a player and a coach. His physical condition is a matter of great concern for all of us.

“Kidney treatment is an expensive treatment and we wanted to extend as much financial support as we could.

“I have also spoken to Mahesh Sharma ji, who is the Member of Parliament of Noida where MP Singh ji lives and a letter has also been sent from his office to PM Relief Fund so that the hospital bills can be paid through the fund.” Recently, the Sports Minister met Shivjeet Singh and several other veteran hockey players to assure them of assistance from the Ministry. MP Singh, who also served as the coach of the Indian hockey team, was an outstanding player who represented the country at various international events, including the 1988 Summer Olympics. PTI SSC PM PM

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In