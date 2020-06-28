e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Teenage racer Aashi Hanspal selected for ambitious FIA project

Teenage racer Aashi Hanspal selected for ambitious FIA project

Aashi, 13, has been selected along with 19 others in the age group of 12-16 out of 70 entries from five continents.As the first step, she will take part in the ‘Shoot Out’ at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on October 12 and 13, a media release issued here on Sunday said.

other-sports Updated: Jun 28, 2020 17:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
City’s rising racing star Aashi Hanspal has been shortlisted for FIA’s ambitious ‘Girls on Track - Rising Stars Project’, the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI) announced here.

Aashi, 13, has been selected along with 19 others in the age group of 12-16 out of 70 entries from five continents.As the first step, she will take part in the ‘Shoot Out’ at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on October 12 and 13, a media release issued here on Sunday said.

If she performs well, she could become first female driver to obtain a partnership agreement with Ferrari Driver Academy including chance to take part in the Formula 4 season.

“Should you be successful, you will join our training camps, and potentially have the opportunity to become (Team Ferrari’s) first ever female driver obtaining a partnership agreement with the Ferrari Driver Academy, including participation in an FIA Formula 4 racing season,” Michele Mouton, President of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, said in her letter to Aashi.

The Federation Internationale de L’Automobile (FIA), the world body for motor sports, said that the training-cum-selection process would entail four legs: The first one is :Shoot Out’, which would be held on October 12-13 at Paul Ricard in France to select Top 12.The second stage comprises of a training camp 1 (Karting) on October 14-15 at Paul Ricard in France to select the top eight.

The third would be the training camp 2 (F4) to be held on November 3-4 at Paul Ricard, France to select Final 4 and the final would be the Ferrari Driver Academy Training Camp (F4) to be held from November 9-13 at Maranello in Italy to select the winner.

“This is a great moment for women in Indian Motorsport,” said Sita Raina, Chairperson of FMSCI’s own Women in Motorsports Commission.

“Aashi has shown her mettle during the last season and has the potential to become a future star,” she added.

Coached by 8-time national car racing champion Rayomand Banajee here, Aashi recorded five podium finishes in her maiden national karting season last year and was conferred the Outstanding Women in Motorsports Award by FMSCI for her podium placings.

“The dates have been chosen to enable the shortlisted girls to travel from different parts of the world, despite the current travel restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis,” Mouton said in her letter.

