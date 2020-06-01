e-paper
‘Veni, vidi, vici’: UFC star Jon Jones threatens to leave title amid pay dispute

Jones took to Twitter on Sunday night and wrote: “To the light-heavyweight title - veni, vidi, vici,” (the Latin phrase for “I came, I saw, I conquered”).

other-sports Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:44 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jon Jones.
Jon Jones.(UFC)
         

Star UFC fighter Jon Jones has threatened to walk away from his light heavyweight title amid a pay dispute with the MMA promotion. The American fighter is keen on a lucrative battle with Francis Ngannou but the UFC doesn’t want to pay him enough to make the move up to a higher weight category. UFC President, Dana White, said that Jones has demanded money to the tune of $15 million to $30 million.This comes just a week after White had called Jones, the reigning pound-for-pound No 1, as the greatest UFC fighter in history.

Jones took to Twitter on Sunday night and wrote: “To the light-heavyweight title - veni, vidi, vici,” (the Latin phrase for “I came, I saw, I conquered”).

During conversation with his followers, Jones revealed that he is going to walk away from the fight. When a follower suggested that he was damaging himself more than UFC by walking away, Jones wrote, ““I hurt myself every time I walk out there and take a punch to the head and not feel my pay is worth it anymore.”

 

Both Jones and White have been bickering over the promotions for a while now. Jones has been the lightweight champion for almost a decade now and boasts of a mixed martial arts record of 26 wins and one loss (and one no contest).

