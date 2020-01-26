e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Viswanathan Anand draws with Kovalev; Caruana wins Tata Steel with a round to spare

Viswanathan Anand draws with Kovalev; Caruana wins Tata Steel with a round to spare

Caruana came up with another inspired performance to beat Duda. The sixth victory and third on the trot meant that the Italian-turned-American ensured himself of his first title in Tata Steel Masters.

other-sports Updated: Jan 26, 2020 22:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Wijk Aan Zee
File image of Viswanathan Anand.
File image of Viswanathan Anand.(Getty Images)
         

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand played out a draw with Vladislav Kovalev of Belarus to share the sixth spot after the 12th and penultimate round of the Tata Steel Masters here.

Fabiano Caruana of United States made sure of his maiden title after beating Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland.

For Anand, it was the last white game that did not come good. The Ruy Lopez as white met with the Bird’s variation – an opening that is hardly seen at top level chess. The surprise element worked for Kovalev as Anand did not get much out of the opening. The game was drawn in a mere 20 moves.

Caruana came up with another inspired performance to beat Duda. The sixth victory and third on the trot meant that the Italian-turned-American ensured himself of his first title in Tata Steel Masters.

World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway played out a draw with Vladislav Artemiev of Russia to remain on second spot on 7.5 points, 1.5 points less than Caruana’s impressive nine points from 12 games.

The Iranian prodigy Alireza Firouzja, who is likely to play for another country soon , finally put an end to his losing streak of three games and drew with Nikita Vituigov of Russia.

Wesley So of United States drew with Jorden Van Foreest of Holland to remain in third spot.

In the challengers’ section, Indian aspirations ended as Surya Shekhar Ganguly suffered a defeat at the hands of erstwhile sole leader Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine.

David Anton Guijarro of Spain suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Max Warmerdam of Holland but still retained his sole lead by a half point over nearest rivals Erwin L’Ami of Holland and Eljanov.

Results round 12 Masters: Daniil Dubov (Rus, 6) drew with Yu Yangyi (Chn, 4); Jeffery Xiong (Usa, 5.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 6); Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 6.5) drew with Wesley So (Usa, 7); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 7.5) drew with Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 6); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 9) beat Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 6); V Anand (Ind, 6) drew with Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 4); Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 4.5) drew with Alireza Firouzja (Fid, 6).

Challengers: Rauf Mamedov (Aze, 6) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 7.5); Dinara Saduakassova (Kaz, 2.5) lost to Lucas Van Foreest (Ned, 6); David Anton Guijarro (Esp, 8) lost to Max Warmerdam (Ned, 3.5); Jan Smeets (Ned, 6) drew with Anton Smirnov (Aus, 4.5); Surya Shekhar Ganguly (Ind, 6.5) lost to Pavel Eljanov (Ukr, 7.5); Erwin L’Ami (Ned, 7.5) drew with Nils Grandelius (Swe, 6); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 6) drew with Nihal Sarin (Ind, 6).

tags
top news
Cellphone, 2G internet services in Kashmir, suspended for R-Day, now restored
Cellphone, 2G internet services in Kashmir, suspended for R-Day, now restored
Five rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad
Five rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad
‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally
‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally
Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
‘Violence doesn’t solve problems’: PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Republic Day
‘Violence doesn’t solve problems’: PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Republic Day
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports