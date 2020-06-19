e-paper
Home / Patna / Bihar: Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia, job to kin of 5 soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off

Bihar: Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia, job to kin of 5 soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off

The families of the five soldiers - Chandan Kumar, Kundan Kumar, Aman Kumar, Jaikishore and Sunil Kumar - will be given Rs 11 lakhs each from the state government, while Rs 25 lakhs each will be given from Chief Minister Relief Fund.

patna Updated: Jun 19, 2020 06:57 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Patna, Bihar
At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.
Condoling the loss of lives of five Indian soldiers from Bihar in face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 36 lakhs each and a job to the next of kin of the deceased.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to “unilaterally change” the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

