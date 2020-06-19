Bihar: Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia, job to kin of 5 soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off

patna

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 06:57 IST

Condoling the loss of lives of five Indian soldiers from Bihar in face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 36 lakhs each and a job to the next of kin of the deceased.

The families of the five soldiers - Chandan Kumar, Kundan Kumar, Aman Kumar, Jaikishore and Sunil Kumar - will be given Rs 11 lakhs each from the state government, while Rs 25 lakhs each will be given from Chief Minister Relief Fund.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to “unilaterally change” the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.