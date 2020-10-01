e-paper
Bihar: Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients stands at 92.72%; 1,370 new cases logged

Bihar: Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients stands at 92.72%; 1,370 new cases logged

The recovery rate on Wednesday was 92.74%. As many as 1,242 people have recovered from Covid-19 in last 24 hours which pushed total recoveries to nearly 171,000, the bulletin added.

patna Updated: Oct 01, 2020 22:04 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The state has tested nearly 7.4 million samples for Covid-19 till now.
The state has tested nearly 7.4 million samples for Covid-19 till now. (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo)
         

The Bihar health department’s bulletin showed that the recovery rate of coronavirus (Covid-19) patients in the state stood at 92.72% on Thursday. A total of 1,370 fresh cases were registered in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally to 184,275.

The recovery rate on Wednesday was 92.74%. As many as 1,242 people have recovered from Covid-19 in last 24 hours which pushed total recoveries to nearly 171,000, the bulletin added.

The active cases have climbed to 12,502.

Out of the fresh cases recorded, Patna contributed the maximum (259) followed by followed by Rohtas (96), East Champaran (80), Saharsa (46). Gopalganj and Jamui reported 43 cases each whereas Madhepura and Madhubani reported 42 cases each.

The capital city of Patna has the highest number of cases (28,143). Districts such as Muzaffarpur and Bhagulpur follow the line with 8,346 and 7,453 cases, respectively.

A total of 906 people have succumbed to the infection in Bihar. Patna along with registering the highest number of cases also has the highest death toll (213). Bhagalpur is on the second spot with 62 deaths so far followed by Gaya (45), Nalanda (39).

Meanwhile, the state has tested nearly 7.4 million samples for Covid-19 till now out of which 120,371 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(With PTI inputs)

