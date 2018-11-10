Colour codes on curtains to demarcate safety level of Ganga ghats of Patna during Chhath

The district administration on Sunday declared 14 ghats in Patna sadar and eight in Patna City as unsafe for offering prayers on Chhath festival. The ghats were found unfit for reasons like the status of banks and depth of water. To ensure the safety of Chatth devotees, the administration will use coloured curtains to demarcate safety of ghats.

After inspecting the Ganga river stretch from Deedarganj to Kalighat by a state disaster response force boat, DM Kumar Ravi directed the sector officers and SDOs concerned to complete the ghat development works.

He asked the municipal commissioner and BUDCO authority to check all streetlights on main roads, lanes and flyovers and rectify the faulty ones. All the roads and flyovers of the state capital would be illuminated properly, as thousands of devotees use them during the festival.

Ganga ghats demarcated with yellow and white curtains stand as safe and useful for the Chhath festival.

On the other hand, those demarcated with red are technically unfit and dangerous for holy dip and are banned from usage by the district administration.

Perhaps for the first time, colour codes highlight not only the status of Ganga ghats but also indicate the basic amenities provided by the administration.

“Blue and white enclosures are for basic amenities like urinals, toilets, changing rooms, watch towers, waiting sheds, medical facilities and control rooms,” said the DM.

Kurji, Patliputra, Shiva, Minar, LCT, TN Banerjee, Misri, Judges, Adalat, Vanshi, Sipahi, Anta, BN College, Bankipur club and Jahaj ghats were declared unsafe, either due to the river bank being dangerously vertical or having stagnant water in the Ganga channel.

Khajekalla, Keshav Rai, Adrakh ghat, Mirchai ghat, Gaderiya ghat, Pirdamaria, Nandan Gola and Nasaruddin ghats were declared unsafe in Patna City. DM also directed Patna Municipal Corporation to remove encroachments from the demarcated approach roads and check presence of stray animals.

As hundreds of people will throng the riverbank for the Chhath festival, the administration has also placed a number of watchtowers for the easy location of ghats.

Ravi appealed to devotees not to venture beyond the barricaded spaces in the river for having a dip before offering the arghya to Sun god as the riverbed could be deeper ahead and lead to accidents.

HAJIPUR

The ghats at Hajipur and the Terasia in Vaishali district draw massive crowds of more than 50,000 devotes for the Chhath festival every year. Anticipating massive crowds of devotees this year, the Hajipur administration in Vaishali district has made an elaborate arrangement to ensure safety of devotees. Four ghats were earmarked ‘unsafe’ out of total notified 13 ghats of Hajipur urban areas.

At Kaunhara ghat alone, more than 10,000 devotees pay obeisance during the Chhath festival. Executive officer of Hajipur Municipality, Siddhartha Harshwardhan said that all safety measures had been taken at each ghat to ensure safety of devotees. “We have done physical inspection of ghats and declared three to four ghats unsafe for devotees,” he said, adding that multi-layered barracking at ghats were done.

Club ghat, Sidhi ghat and north and south side of old Gandak bridge ghats have been declared unsafe. Around 10 metres of up and down stream of Gandak at old Gandak Bridge were also declared unsafe because of marshy and irregular surfaces under the water. In a joint order issued by DM Rajiv Raushan and superintendent of police (SP) MS Dhillon, deployment of police forces in addition to the divers and the NDRF and the SDRF personnel would be made at each ghats of Hajipur.

At more than a dozen ghats in Hajipur’s Terasia, thousands of devotees from Patna assemble during Chhath every year. The DM has directed the local agencies to make sure roads leading to ghats are clean and well-lit. Traffic police personnel would be deployed during the evening and the morning of Chhath rituals on November 13 and 14.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 11:45 IST