Congress skips GA meet, but Tejashwi says alliance intact

Bihar Congress leaders skipped a Grand Alliance meeting called at former CM Rabri Devi’s residence on Wednesday, but RJD leader and leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, scoffed at reports of a growing rift in the GA, saying the alliance was united and intact.

However, dissenting voices against Tejashwi are growing louder in the Congress ranks. Senior party MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that the opposition leader should be held accountable for the total lack of co-ordination among GA partners during the Lok Sabha polls and infighting in the RJD. Party MLA and former minister Abdul Jalil Mastan said that the Congress should “re-strategise” to improve its poll prospects.

Tejashwi on Wednesday put up a brave front on GA’s poll debacle, arguing that the 2019 mandate looked “surprising”, as it was totally out of sync with the public mood visible during the campaigning.

First Published: May 30, 2019 00:18 IST