Fake cases levied against us as part of political vendetta: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other biggies of BJP are in connivance with the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and are leveling fake allegations against his family by misuse of various agencies that act on their behest.

Yadav alleged that BJP is acting with political vendetta and is grossly misusing the various central agencies including Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Citing the CBI director Alok Verma’s report to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Yadav claims that the report has allegedly mentioned the wrongdoings by the government on Yadav family and is substantiated by appropriate facts.

“I am saying it since the beginning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar, and Sushil Modi have been leveling fake cases against us as part of their political vendetta. But we are not scared of their acts,” Yadav said.

“After the legal wing of the CBI, now director Alok Verma in his report to the CVC has mentioned about the wrongdoings inflicted on our family with the appropriate facts,” said Tejashwi.

“Will they continue to make fun of democracy and the organisations like CBI, ED and IT like this? According to the CBI director Sushil Modi interfering into the CBI matters related to the opposition leaders after meeting PMO officials,” he said.

He trained his guns against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging him of hatching conspiracy against Yadav family.

“We have been saying that Nitish Kumar has been continuously conspiring against us with the help of BJP. After CBI director’s statement, what will Nitish Kumar say? If Nitish Kumar is left with any ethics, conscience or shame, then he should answer. Don’t do politics shamelessly. Come and fight face-to-face in the public’s court. You trap the opponents and save criminals who sit on the lap,” said Yadav targeting Nitish Kumar.

Yadav’s statement came after the Supreme Court on Friday directed that the CVC report should be given to Verma in a sealed cover to file a response on November 20.

However, the Supreme Court refused to give the CVC inquiry report to CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who too has approached the top court against government’s decision to send him on leave in October. “No chance,” the Supreme Court judges said when Asthana’s counsel Mukul Rohatgi sought the CVC report on Verma.

The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S.K. Kaul, and Justice K.M. Joseph said that the report is “very complimentary, not so complimentary and very uncomplimentary towards CBI Director Alok Verma.”

The CVC had submitted its investigation report in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court on Monday. The investigation was conducted under the supervision of Justice (retired) AK Patnaik. However, the CVC in its report said, “that some charges need further probe”. (ANI)

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 19:41 IST