Tejashwi Yadav’s plea to retain bungalow alloted to him as deputy CM rejected by Patna HC

In a setback to leader of opposition in the Bihar legislative assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the Patna high court on Monday rejected his appeal against the state government’s order to vacate the bungalow allotted to him when he was the deputy chief minister.

A division bench of chief justice AP Sahi and justice Anjana Mishra dismissed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader’s appeal challenging a single judge order, which had turned down his petition.

“The present appeal lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed,” said the judges in their 24-page order.

A single bench of justice Jyoti Saran had on October 6, 2018 dismissed the writ application of Yadav.

The RJD leader had sought quashing of a letter, issued by the estate officer of the building construction department on September 20, 2017, directing him to vacate 5, Deshratna Marg bungalow, allotted to him on December 11, 2015 when he was deputy chief minister of Bihar.

The Nitish Kumar government had asked Yadav to swap residences with deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who lives on 1, Polo Road, about a kilometre away from Deshratna Marg bungalow.

Meanwhile, the division bench also took suo motu note of the allotment of government bungalows to former Bihar chief ministers for life. “We have taken cognizance this issue,” chief justice Sahi said and ordered the listing of the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Advocate general Lalit Kishore said the allotment issue was raised during an earlier hearing of the case too.

Kishore said the state government would respond on Tuesday.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 09:32 IST