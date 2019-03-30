Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sharad Pawar to hold meeting to solve warring factions in Kolhapur on April 2

Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief will hold a meeting with the warring factions in Kolhapur on Tuesday, April 2. Dhananjay Mahadik, a sitting member of Parliament (MP) and Satej Patil, Congress leader have been at loggerheads in Kolhapur owing to differences on various issues.

The state leaders of Congress and NCP parties have failed to placate disgruntled leaders in Kolhapur.

On March 25, Jayant Patil, NCP state unit chief, held a meeting in Kolhapur with the leaders of the Congress and NCP to put to rest the rampant factionalism, however, the leaders have refused to set aside differences.

While Jayant after the meeting was hopeful of getting Satej Patil’s co-operation, however, the latter has refused to forgo the differences.

Satej who skipped the meeting (held on March 25) said, “The treatment dished out to me has irked my supporters.”

Without naming Mahadik, he said, “There have been instances where I have faced a strong opposition from a few leaders on a public domain. Therefore, I am not very sure about the outcome of the meeting that will be held on April 2.”

When contacted, Mahadik said, “It is time for us to put aside differences on the local level. Through various platforms earlier, I have appealed to all like-minded leaders to come together against the ruling party in the national capital. However, it appears that my efforts have gone in vain.”

On one hand, while the Congress and NCP are making efforts to forge a joint alliance with all the non-NDA political fronts; however, they are failing to do the same within their own leaders in Kolhapur.

The bone of contention was evident between Mahadik and Satej Patil, who did not exchange any greetings when Mahdik along with the farmer leader Raju Shetti filed their nominations on Friday, in Kolhapur.

