IPL 2018: AB de Villiers’ 23rd fifty give Royal Challengers Bangalore vital win
Apr 13, 2018 23:59 IST
AB de Villiers blasted his 23rd fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets to get their IPL 2018 campaign back on track. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl against Kings XI Punjab. (BCCI)
KL Rahul ogot going with two massive sixes as he cleared the M Chinnaswamy boundary with ease. (BCCI)
Umesh Yadav changed the course of the match with three wickets in his first over. (BCCI)
Umesh Yadav’s wickets included Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal. (BCCI)
Karun Nair gave KL Rahul great company with a 58-run stand for the fourth wicket. (BCCI)
KL Rahul neared his fifty but he fell for 47 as KXIP stumbled. (BCCI)
Apart from Umesh, Washington Sundar chipped in with crucial wickets in the middle overs. (BCCI)
Sundar’s 2/22 ensured RCB restricted KXIP to 155 all out in 19.2 overs. (BCCI)
Axar Patel struck early when he removed Brendon McCullum cheaply. (BCCI)
Mujeeb Zadran got the massive wicket of Virat Kohli cheaply with a magnificent delivery. (BCCI)
AB de Villiers held firm and he guided RCB as the asking rate mounted. (BCCI)
Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets to build the pressure on RCB. (BCCI)
De Villiers seized upon the opportunity and blasted two sixes off Mujeeb to swing the game back in RCB’s favour. (BCCI)
AB de Villiers notched up his 23rd fifty as RCB neared victory. (BCCI)
