India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 13, 2018 17:41 IST
/
A man has his iris scanned for Aadhaar generation, at a centre in New Delhi. The Supreme Court extended on Tuesday the March 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with various services till a constitution bench hearing the matter delivers a judgment. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, however, said Aadhaar will continue to be mandatory for direct benefit transfers under welfare schemes. (Saumya Khandelwal / REUTERS File)
/
Low-cost carrier IndiGo cancelled 65 flights on Tuesday, a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation grounded 11 A320 Neo aircraft with faulty engines after a mid-air scare. Of the 11 grounded planes powered by a specific series of Pratt & Whitney engines, eight belong to IndiGo and three to another budget airline, GoAir. (Amit Dave / Reuters File)
/
All major wholesale and retail markets in the National Capital remained shut as traders observed a ‘trade bandh’ against the ongoing sealing drive by the municipal corporations on the direction of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. The Confederation of All India Traders, in a statement, said that more than seven lakh traders from about 2, 500 traders associations would be participating. (Sushil Kumar / HT Photo)
/
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (R), Director General WHO and Issac F Adewole, Health Minister Nigeria (C) during the END-TB Summit at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Launching a campaign to eradicate the disease by 2025, PM Modi today said global efforts to eliminate tuberculosis have not been successful and stressed on changing the approach to achieve the goal. (Mohd Zakir / HT Photo)
/
Nine personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and three injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred Maoists triggered an IED on an anti-landmine vehicle of the 212 CRPF Battalion’s patrolling team going from Kistaram to Palodi, special director general of police (anti-Naxal operations) DM Awasthi said. (ANI)
/
The Parisian museum La Monnaie de Paris will present the first retrospective in France of the Indian artist Subodh Gupta in April 2018. While stainless steel is his signature medium, he has also masterfully executed works in bronze, marble, brass and wood. Gupta’s work has been exhibited in museums, art fairs and biennials across the world. (Dominique Faget / AFP)
/
Former US politican Hillary Clinton (C) walks out of Jodhpur Airport upon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. (Sunil Verma / AFP)
/
Farmers protest against the central government demanding waiver of dues and loans and implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee report at Parliament street, near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
Makkal Neethi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said Tuesday that actor Rajinikanth, who is also set to launch his political party, has not reacted on various matters and it was wrong to single out his ‘silence’ on the Cauvery issue. “This is not the only issue on which Rajanikanth has not expressed his opinion. But there are several other issues also and it is not right to point only to one issue,” he said in Coimbatore. (PTI File)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news from Supreme Court’s extension on the March 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with various services till a constitution bench hearing the matter delivers a judgment to IndiGo cancelling 65 flights on Tuesday.
featured photos
-
india Mar 13, 05:41 IST
-
-
world Mar 13, 09:39 IST
-
-
india Mar 12, 05:28 IST
-
advertorial Mar 12, 05:10 IST
-