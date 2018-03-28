India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 28, 2018 17:39 IST
/
Australian captain Steve Smith and vice-skipper David Warner have been barred by BCCI from taking part in IPL 2018 after Cricket Australia banned the disgraced duo for their role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. (Rogan Ward /Reuters File Photo)
A dip in the Ganga at Sangam, where the Yamuna meets it in Allahabad, could expose people to levels of the faecal coliform that are 5-13 times the permissible limit, official data from 2017 shows. Levels were high centred around holy sites, where high population density and activities add to the pollution load, data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. (HT Archive)
The CBSE said on Wednesday the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics board exam will be held again over reports of paper leaks. The dates for the retest will be announced on the CBSE website within a week, the Board said. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
Following continued violence and clashes over Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal’s Asansol, Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Earlier today, the Centre sought a report from the West Bengal government on incidents of arson and violence during Ram Navami processions in the last two days and offered assistance to deal with the situation. (PTI File Photo)
Traders and shop workers in Delhi participated in a mega rally against the ongoing sealing drive, at Ramlila ground in New Delhi. All major markets in New Delhi remained closed on Wednesday as part of a ‘Delhi Bandh’ to protest the sealing of commercial establishments on the directions of Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
ISRO’s GSLV-F08 mission carrying the GSAT-6A communication satellite seen inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at Sriharikota. The 27-hour launch countdown for the mission’s launch tomorrow began today with clearance from the Mission Readiness Review committee and Launch Authorisation Board, ISRO said. (ISRO / PTI)
