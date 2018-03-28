 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 28, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India: Today’s news in pictures

Mar 28, 2018 17:39 IST
about the gallery
India news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from Steve Smith and David Warner being barred by BCCI from IPL 2018 to the 27-hour countdown of ISRO‘s GSAT-6A satellite at Sriharikota.

latest photogalleries

featured photos