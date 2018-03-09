India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 09, 2018 17:06 IST
Cricketer Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan and daughter Aaira Shami at a party in New Delhi. Kolkata Police have charged the pacer and his brother with IPC sections related to rape, domestic violence and causing hurt with poison following a complaint by the cricketer’s wife. (Shivam Saxena / HT File)
Biplab Deb was sworn in as chief minister of Tripura on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The swearing-in marks the BJP taking over the reins of the state for the first time. The BJP alliance in the northeastern state won 43 out of the 60 assembly seats, ending nearly 25 years of Left rule in Tripura. (Arindam Dey / AFP)
The Delhi high court on Friday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to arrest Karti Chidambaram, accused in the INX Media money laundering case, till March 20. A high court bench of Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta, however, directed the businessman to cooperate in the investigation, appear before the ED when required and submit his passport. (Ravi Choudhary / PTI)
Individuals have a right to die with dignity, the Supreme Court said on Friday in a landmark verdict that permits the removal of life-support systems for the terminally ill or those in incurable comas. Passive euthanasia, will apply only to a terminally ill person with no hope of recovery, a panel of five judges said. (Sonu Mehta / HT File)
Members of Tibetian Youth Congress protest against China while commemorating the 1959 uprising in Tibet, at Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed TTV Dhinakaran’s plea for allotment of a common symbol, preferably a ‘pressure cooker’, and a suitable name of his choice for the AIADMK faction led by him. Justice Rekha Palli directed the Election Commission to do the needful within three weeks after giving Dhinakaran’s faction an appropriate hearing. (HT File)
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Friday said her party needs to develop a new style of connecting with people at the organisational level. Addressing the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, the former Congress president spoke on a wide range of topics, including the NDA government, her children, her own shortcomings and the role of democracy in India. (Mohd Zakir / HT File)
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignations of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pasupati (pictured) and YS Chowdary, an official spokesman said. Under attack over its failure to secure special category state status for Andhra Pradesh, the TDP pulled out of the Modi government on Thursday, but kept a window open by deciding to remain part of the NDA. (PTI File)
At least three people were killed and 15 injured when a series of blasts and a fire ripped through a chemical plant of a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra’s Boisar near Mumbai late on Thursday. According to preliminary reports, the blasts occurred in 25 drums containing 200 litres each of solvent at Novephene Specialities’ plant at around 11:15 pm. (HT Photo)
India and France will come up with a joint vision statement on the Indo-Pacific, on the lines of a similar US-India declaration, to coordinate strategic objectives in the region during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron starting on Friday, officials said. (AP File)
