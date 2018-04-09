Photos: Delhi wakes up to a thunderstorm, early morning rain
Apr 09, 2018 12:05 IST
A woman walks in the rain under an umbrella through the lanes of Jangpura. Delhi woke up to a light downpour preceded by a thunderstorm on Monday morning, with the temperature dipping to 24 degree Celsius. (Anushree Fadnavis / HT Photo)
A boy enjoys this change of the weather at Rajpath. The effect of Sunday’s rainfall in Srinagar was visible in the various parts of the national capital. According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast, the day will be overcast with light rain expected later on. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Commuters caught during early morning rain near Geeta Colony in the national capital. In many parts of the city waterlogging brought traffic down to a crawl resulting in long jams. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
A fruit seller covers his head with plastic while it drizzles in Karol Bagh. Delhi witnessed its first storm of the season on Friday that gave way to a light drizzle, but temperatures were back soaring the next day. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Light rain in several parts of Delhi, brought citizens slight relief from the heat but halted business. The MeT department had predicted a thunderstorm for Monday, accompanied with gusty winds. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Police personnel huddle under an umbrella during light showers in the city. As per the forecast, similar weather will prevail for the next two days. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
