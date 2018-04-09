 Photos: Delhi wakes up to a thunderstorm, early morning rain | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Delhi wakes up to a thunderstorm, early morning rain

Apr 09, 2018 12:05 IST
Delhi woke up to pleasant weather on Monday morning, with light downpour and a thunderstorm in several parts of the national capital region. The effect of Sunday's rainfall in Srinagar was visible in the national capital as temperatures dipped to 24 degree Celsius. The MeT department has forecasted similar weather extending mid-week into Wednesday.

