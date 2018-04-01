 Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian lawn bowls contingent toils it out in practice | other sports | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 01, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian lawn bowls contingent toils it out in practice

Apr 01, 2018 18:24 IST
about the gallery
India's Farzana Khan and Sunil Bahadur were seen toiling it out in practice ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, at the Broadbeach Bowls Club in Gold Coast on Sunday. The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 will last for 12 days, from April 4 to 15. The Indian contingent is expected to finish among the top nations in terms of the overall medal haul.

latest photogalleries

featured photos