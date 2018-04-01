Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian lawn bowls contingent toils it out in practice
Apr 01, 2018 18:24 IST
India's Farzana Khan takes part in a lawn bowls practice session, ahead of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, at the Broadbeach Bowls Club on the Gold Coast on April 1, 2018. (AFP)
India's Sunil Bahadur takes part in a lawn bowls practice, ahead the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, at the Broadbeach Bowls Club on the Gold Coast on Sunday. (AFP)
The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games are set to start from April 4. (AFP)
The Indian contingent is expected to finish among the top nations in terms of the overall medal haul. (AFP)
India's Farzana Khan seen practicing on Sunday. (AFP)
India's Sunil Bahadur too toils it out ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Games. (AFP)
The Commonwealth Games 2018 will last for 12 days, from April 4 to 15. (AFP)
