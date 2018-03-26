Mumbai-Pune cycle race brings professionals outdo on pedal power
Mar 26, 2018 17:02 IST
Cyclists make their way in a non-competitive route at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Around 175 professional cyclists participated in the 52nd Giant-Starkenn Mumbai-Pune cycle race which started from RK Studio, Chembur, in Mumbai on March 25. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
The Mumbai-Pune cycle race was flagged off from Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai at 7 am and the competitive leg of the race began from RK Studios in suburban Chembur and passed through Bhor ghat on Mumbai-Pune Highway on Sunday. (ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO)
The iconic event saw a record entry of 175 cyclists from all over the country. The cyclists had to push themselves to conquer the mighty Bhor ghat. (ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO)
Cyclists make their way on Vashi creek bridge during the 52nd Giant-Starkenn Mumbai-Pune cycle race which started from RK Studio, Chembur, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO)
Participants enter Pimpri-Chinchwad area during the last leg of Mumbai-Pune cycle race on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Cycles loaded on car roof in Pune on Sunday as participants get ready to take part in the Mumbai-Pune cycle race. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT PHOTO)
The busy Jungli Maharaj road was a sight of chaos on Sunday as cyclists struggled to find their way amidst two-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles like buses during the Mumbai-Pune cycle race in Pune. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT PHOTO)
A cycle race participant Surya Thathu fell on the busy Jungli Maharaj road and suffered minor bruises during the Mumbai-Pune cycle race in Pune on Sunday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT PHOTO)
Cyclists faced inconvenience as traffic on the busy Jungli Maharaj road was mismanaged by authorities during the Mumbai -Pune cycle race in Pune on Sunday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT PHOTO)
Sudesh Uppal bagged the 'Ghatacha Raja' title and was ranked third in the Mumbai-Pune cycle race on Sunday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT PHOTO)
