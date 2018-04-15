Pune in Pixels: The week from roosting at an art meet to massive Jayanti celebrations
Apr 15, 2018 19:26 IST
A rooster mascot entertains the crowd at the Shobha Yatra organised by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, with the support of Lokrang Cultural Forum. It was organised on the occasion of the third Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Lok Kala Samelan (art meet) 2018, on April 13. (HT PHOTO)
An artist applies the finishing touch to a bust of Babasaheb Ambedkar near KK Market on April 8, ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti. Ambedkar was an Indian economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Artists engage in a live painting session at 23rd Nivasi Camp’s painting exhibition organised by the Sanskar Bharati group at the Balgandharva Rang Mandir on April 10. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
Automobile mechanics near Shaniwarwada , unfazed by the traffic, take their marble playing skills to the streets on April 10. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
An Illegal political flex on a footpath behind SP College inconveniences a commuter on April 10. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Traffic jam on Bajirao road due to an Ambedkar Jayanti procession on Saturday, April 14. The 127th birth anniversary of the Dalit icon saw massive celebrations across the city with multiple roads closed in order to accommodate the various processions. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
