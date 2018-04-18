Photos: Philippines gripped by dengue vaccine scare after immunisation deaths

about the gallery

Mosquito-borne dengue afflicts up to 100 million people worldwide, causing half a million life-threatening infections and killing about 20,000 people, mostly children, each year. Drug manufacturer Sanofi revealed in November that Dengvaxia - the world’s first dengue vaccine - might increase the risk of severe disease in people who had never been exposed to the virus. The news prompted uproar in the Philippines, where some 837,000 school-age children had been vaccinated in 2016. With 65 deaths since the vaccinations, blame and anti-vaccination opinion have only risen in the country.