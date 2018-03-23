Photos: Truck art in Thailand thrives on anime, Michelin Man and Transformers

about the gallery

Like their South Asian peers, Thai truck owners are enthralled by decorous vehicles - with new designs spinning out across social media and the best artists charging up to US$1,600 for their work. These 20-wheeler behemoths turn heads with lurid graphics and paint-jobs of everything from unicorns to Transformers and Disney characters - while large Michelin Man dolls making the most sought after status symbol. And while Thailand officially prohibits decorating vehicles over road safety concerns, most truckers get away with these outlandish designs often with simple fines to admiring police officers.