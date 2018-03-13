 Photos: Ukrainian health care struggles as doctors face resource crunch | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Ukrainian health care struggles as doctors face resource crunch

Mar 13, 2018 09:39 IST
Family doctor Rozumiy, like his counterparts elsewhere in country, struggles to bridge the gap between what his patients in rural Ukraine need and what the country's cash-strapped healthcare system can provide. Patchy implementation of a system wide reform drive has raised questions about Ukraine’s ability to modernize amid international pressure after a pro-European uprising in 2013-2014.

