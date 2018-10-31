Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan live score and updates: Delhi eye upset win

Dabang Delhi take on Puneri Paltan in a Pro Kabaddi Zone A match on Wednesday. Puneri paltan sit top of the table with 32 points while Dabang Delhi are fifth with 15 points. Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi have played 12 matches against each other in PKL out of which Puneri Paltan have won 7 and Dabang Delhi have won 4. Puneri Paltan were on an 8-game unbeaten streak against Dabang Delhi K.C. (7 Wins & 1 Tie), but the streak was broken when Delhi defeated them in their first meeting this season 41-37. Nitin Tomar is the leading raid point scorer in PKL 6 so far and became the first raider this season to reach 100 raid points in Tuesday’s last match against Gujarat.

Catch all the live action of Pro Kabaddi 2018 as Dabang Delhi take on Puneri Paltan through our live blog.