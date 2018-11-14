Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Goyat & Co hit back

Preview: The two teams have played only once before, in PKL 5, where the match ended in a 25-25 tie. Both sides have lost 3 out of their last 5 games. (2 wins and 3 loss each). Tamil Thalaivas won their last match against UP Yoddha by 22 points and are on a good run while Haryana Steelers also won their last game against U Mumba. The two teams will seek a crucial win at the NSCI indoor stadium in Mumbai.

Follow Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers live updates, below -

20:38 hrs IST Thalaivas hit back Tamil Thalaivas are now slowly and steadily eating into the lead of Haryana Steelers. Sukesh Hegde wins a raid point for them while the defenders catch hold of Mayur Shivtarkar. Haryana now lead by just one point at 21-20.





20:32 hrs IST Second half begins Manjeet Chillar starts the second half with an empty raid. Naven is caught by the Thalaivas defenders emphatically and he is ousted from the court. First point of the second half for the Steelers as they get rid of Athul. Vikas Kandol also goes down by won a bonus point before getting caught and Haryana now lead 21-17.





20:26 hrs IST Haryana turn the match on its head Kandola comes up with the good just when it mattered the most as he takes his team into the lead. He effects an all-out on Thalaivas and wins four points for his team as Haryana go into the lead. Jasvir is taken down again while Kandola wins a raid point as well a bonus point to stretch the teams lead. Haryana go into the break with a healthy lead of 19-15.





20:20 hrs IST Haryana take the lead After being down for majority of the first half, Haryana Steelers have hit back to snatch back the lead. It all started with Thakur being taken down by their defenders and then, the Haryana raider Vikas Kandola took centrestage. He won back to back raid points to move Haryana within four points of the Thalaivas’ lead.





20:15 hrs IST Haryana trying to stage a comeback Jasvir Singh and Ajay Thakur are taken out in quick succession by the Haryana defenders and they are now taking to storm back into the match. But Monu Goyat’s cannot shake off his poor form and is once again ousted. Sukesh Hegde wins a bonus point as well as a raid point to extend Thalaivas’ lead to 13-5.





20:10 hrs IST Ajay Thakur on fire Jasvir Singh still cannot open his account and he is taken down by the Haryana defenders. Vikas Kandola is stopped in his path as he is now taken down by the Thalaivas. Ajay Thakur wins back to back raid points to increase Thalaivas lead to 8-3.





20:05 hrs IST Thalaivas on the front foot Monu Goyat is taken out in the first raid of the night itself. Ajay Thakur then wins a raid point in his first raid to issue a warning to the opposition. Vikas Kandola continues is good scoring run as he wins Haryana’s first raid point fof the day. But after Jasvir Singh’s empty raid, Monu Goyat is taken out for the second time and Haryana trail 1-4.





20:01 hrs IST Toss Tamil Thalaivas have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court. This means that Haryana Steelers will start the proceedings with the first raid of the night.





19:56 hrs IST Kandola overshadowing skipper Goyat Vikas Kandola has played 3 more matches than Ajay Thakur and has been Haryana’s lead raider overshadowing Monu Goyat. Kandola is coming off his career-best performance in PKL as his 15 raid points helped Haryana upset highly fancied U Mumba in the Steelers’ last game.





19:52 hrs IST Players to watch out for! Both Ajay Thakur and Vikas Kandola are close to completing a century of raid points in PKL 6. They have 96 raid points each and are joint 4th in most raid points scored this season. Ajay Thakur has been the sole consistent raider for Tamil Thalaivas and has been averaging close to 11 raid points a game. Ajay’s current average of 10.6 raid points a game is his best across all seasons of PKL.





19:45 hrs IST Head to head The two teams haven’t crossed paths many times in the league and have only played once before. Thalaivas and Steelers came face to face in PKL 5 where the match ended in a 25-25 tie.



