Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Goyat & Co hit back
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers through our live blog.
20:38 hrs IST
20:32 hrs IST
20:26 hrs IST
20:20 hrs IST
20:15 hrs IST
20:10 hrs IST
20:05 hrs IST
20:01 hrs IST
19:56 hrs IST
19:52 hrs IST
19:45 hrs IST
19:35 hrs IST
Preview: The two teams have played only once before, in PKL 5, where the match ended in a 25-25 tie. Both sides have lost 3 out of their last 5 games. (2 wins and 3 loss each). Tamil Thalaivas won their last match against UP Yoddha by 22 points and are on a good run while Haryana Steelers also won their last game against U Mumba. The two teams will seek a crucial win at the NSCI indoor stadium in Mumbai.
Follow Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers live updates, below -
Thalaivas hit back
Tamil Thalaivas are now slowly and steadily eating into the lead of Haryana Steelers. Sukesh Hegde wins a raid point for them while the defenders catch hold of Mayur Shivtarkar. Haryana now lead by just one point at 21-20.
Second half begins
Manjeet Chillar starts the second half with an empty raid. Naven is caught by the Thalaivas defenders emphatically and he is ousted from the court. First point of the second half for the Steelers as they get rid of Athul. Vikas Kandol also goes down by won a bonus point before getting caught and Haryana now lead 21-17.
Haryana turn the match on its head
Kandola comes up with the good just when it mattered the most as he takes his team into the lead. He effects an all-out on Thalaivas and wins four points for his team as Haryana go into the lead. Jasvir is taken down again while Kandola wins a raid point as well a bonus point to stretch the teams lead. Haryana go into the break with a healthy lead of 19-15.
Haryana take the lead
After being down for majority of the first half, Haryana Steelers have hit back to snatch back the lead. It all started with Thakur being taken down by their defenders and then, the Haryana raider Vikas Kandola took centrestage. He won back to back raid points to move Haryana within four points of the Thalaivas’ lead.
Haryana trying to stage a comeback
Jasvir Singh and Ajay Thakur are taken out in quick succession by the Haryana defenders and they are now taking to storm back into the match. But Monu Goyat’s cannot shake off his poor form and is once again ousted. Sukesh Hegde wins a bonus point as well as a raid point to extend Thalaivas’ lead to 13-5.
Ajay Thakur on fire
Jasvir Singh still cannot open his account and he is taken down by the Haryana defenders. Vikas Kandola is stopped in his path as he is now taken down by the Thalaivas. Ajay Thakur wins back to back raid points to increase Thalaivas lead to 8-3.
Thalaivas on the front foot
Monu Goyat is taken out in the first raid of the night itself. Ajay Thakur then wins a raid point in his first raid to issue a warning to the opposition. Vikas Kandola continues is good scoring run as he wins Haryana’s first raid point fof the day. But after Jasvir Singh’s empty raid, Monu Goyat is taken out for the second time and Haryana trail 1-4.
Toss
Tamil Thalaivas have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court. This means that Haryana Steelers will start the proceedings with the first raid of the night.
Kandola overshadowing skipper Goyat
Vikas Kandola has played 3 more matches than Ajay Thakur and has been Haryana’s lead raider overshadowing Monu Goyat. Kandola is coming off his career-best performance in PKL as his 15 raid points helped Haryana upset highly fancied U Mumba in the Steelers’ last game.
Players to watch out for!
Both Ajay Thakur and Vikas Kandola are close to completing a century of raid points in PKL 6. They have 96 raid points each and are joint 4th in most raid points scored this season. Ajay Thakur has been the sole consistent raider for Tamil Thalaivas and has been averaging close to 11 raid points a game. Ajay’s current average of 10.6 raid points a game is his best across all seasons of PKL.
Head to head
The two teams haven’t crossed paths many times in the league and have only played once before. Thalaivas and Steelers came face to face in PKL 5 where the match ended in a 25-25 tie.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers. The first match of the night will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai where the two teams will look to build on their victory in their respective last matches.